31 sensational throwback photos charting life of Royal Navy carrier HMS Invincible

As one the Royal Navy’s lead aircraft carriers, HMS Invincible played a major role during the Falklands War.
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th May 2020, 18:08 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 14:44 GMT

She was first launched in May 1977 and was the seventh ship to carry that name. Originally she was built as an anti-submarine warfare carrier, but worked alongside HMS Hermes during the conflict as an aircraft carried.

Invincible was also deployed in the Yugoslav Wars and Iraq War but was decommissioned in 2005 and sold for scrap to the Turkish company Leyal Ship Recycling in February 2011.

Here are a selection of historic photos from HMS Invincible’s history.

1. HMS Invincible

HMS Invincible cheered on by the crowds on the Round Tower in 1999. Picture: Malcolm Wells Photo: The News archive

2. HMS Invincible

The Royal Navy's HMS Invincible passes the Statue of Liberty Thursday July 1, 2004, at the start of a six day visit to New York. Picture:LA (Phot) Dave Gallagher / HMS Invincible / Crown Copyright. Photo: The News archive

3. HMS Invincible

Crew members on HMS Invincible wave to their gathered famillies as the great ship docks in 1999. Picture: Pete Langdown Photo: The News archive

4. HMS Invincible

HMS Invincible passes the Naval War Memorial on the seafront at Southsea after returning from the Gulf and Adriatic in 1999. Picture: David Garvey Photo: The News archive

