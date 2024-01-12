31 sensational throwback photos charting life of Royal Navy carrier HMS Invincible
As one the Royal Navy’s lead aircraft carriers, HMS Invincible played a major role during the Falklands War.
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th May 2020, 18:08 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 14:44 GMT
She was first launched in May 1977 and was the seventh ship to carry that name. Originally she was built as an anti-submarine warfare carrier, but worked alongside HMS Hermes during the conflict as an aircraft carried.
Invincible was also deployed in the Yugoslav Wars and Iraq War but was decommissioned in 2005 and sold for scrap to the Turkish company Leyal Ship Recycling in February 2011.
Here are a selection of historic photos from HMS Invincible’s history.
1 / 8