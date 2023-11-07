News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

32 reminders of how Havant Road in Portsmouth has changed over the years

Do you remember any of these shops and offices in Havant Road from the past?
By Steve Deeks
Published 6th Jul 2020, 17:55 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 15:40 GMT

Perhaps you worked in one of these places or have memories of the area?

The retail, takeaway and office sectors have undergone huge changes over the years and we have had a look back through the archive to find photos from the past.

Here’s a lovely mixture of the old and the new for you to enjoy.

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Pounds scrapyard | Old Portsmouth | Memories of Eastney

Havant Road, Drayton, Portsmouth in the 1900's

1. Havant Road Portsmouth

Havant Road, Drayton, Portsmouth in the 1900's Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
View of Havant Road, Drayton 2001. The News 013040-7

2. Havant Road Portsmouth

View of Havant Road, Drayton 2001. The News 013040-7 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Drayton looking west down Havant Road around 1910

3. Havant Road Drayton

Drayton looking west down Havant Road around 1910 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Drayton in 2004 - looking west along Havant Road, towards Cosham, with the New Inn pub seen at right. Picture: Michael Scaddan 044291-0084

4. Havant Road Drayton

Drayton in 2004 - looking west along Havant Road, towards Cosham, with the New Inn pub seen at right. Picture: Michael Scaddan 044291-0084 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthMemoriesOld PortsmouthEastney