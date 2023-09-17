32 unseen photos of Portsmouth from 1970
There’s so many interesting images to see in this selection of images from Portsmouth’s past.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Jul 2020, 07:00 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 16:27 BST
This wonderful collection includes Paulsgrove House just before it was demolished, Fred Dinenage at Fratton Park in the early years, Cliff Richard performing at Southsea church and James Callaghan on the campaign trail in Fratton.
What are your memories of Portsmouth in 1970?
