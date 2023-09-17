News you can trust since 1877
32 unseen photos of Portsmouth from 1970

There’s so many interesting images to see in this selection of images from Portsmouth’s past.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Jul 2020, 07:00 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 16:27 BST

This wonderful collection includes Paulsgrove House just before it was demolished, Fred Dinenage at Fratton Park in the early years, Cliff Richard performing at Southsea church and James Callaghan on the campaign trail in Fratton.

What are your memories of Portsmouth in 1970?

Two cars about to be overcome by the tide on the slipway at the Hard in 1970. The new approach road from the Hard to the Harbour Station can be seen in the background.

1. Portsmouth in 1970

Two cars about to be overcome by the tide on the slipway at the Hard in 1970. The new approach road from the Hard to the Harbour Station can be seen in the background. Photo: The News archvire

Fratton Bridge roundabout, 1970.

2. Portsmouth in 1970

Fratton Bridge roundabout, 1970. Photo: The News archive

Cliff Richard at St Judes Church, Southsea, September 1970. The News PP73

3. Portsmouth in 1970

Cliff Richard at St Judes Church, Southsea, September 1970. The News PP73 Photo: The News archive

A double decker bus passes through Guildhall Square before it was pedestrianised, May 27 1970. The News PP3261

4. Portsmouth in 1970

A double decker bus passes through Guildhall Square before it was pedestrianised, May 27 1970. The News PP3261 Photo: The News archive

