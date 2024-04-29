33 sensational photos that might surprise you to know where taken in Portsmouth in 1992

We have had a look back through the archives to see what our city looked like three decades ago.
Click through the pages to see how things were back then.
1. Portsmouth back in 1992
Fratton Park football ground Milton, Portsmouth 12th June 1992. Picture: The News 6737-12 Photo: The New archive
2. Portsmouth back in 1992
Cresta Gas, Classic Carpets and Shop and Save, Albert Road Portsmouth around 1992. Picture: The News C1528-3 Photo: The News archive
3. Portsmouth back in 1992
Jetskiiers having fun off of Southsea Beach on July 26 1992. The News PP3643 Photo: The News archive
4. Portsmouth back in 1992
The floral clock, Southsea Castle 22nd July 1992. The News Photo: The New archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.