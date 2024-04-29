33 sensational photos that might surprise you to know where taken in Portsmouth in 1992

What were you doing back in 1992?
By Steve Deeks
Published 1st Jun 2020, 17:11 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 12:27 BST

We have had a look back through the archives to see what our city looked like three decades ago.

What are your memories of Portsmouth in 1992?

Click through the pages to see how things were back then.

Fratton Park football ground Milton, Portsmouth 12th June 1992. Picture: The News 6737-12

1. Portsmouth back in 1992

Fratton Park football ground Milton, Portsmouth 12th June 1992. Picture: The News 6737-12 Photo: The New archive

Cresta Gas, Classic Carpets and Shop and Save, Albert Road Portsmouth around 1992. Picture: The News C1528-3

2. Portsmouth back in 1992

Cresta Gas, Classic Carpets and Shop and Save, Albert Road Portsmouth around 1992. Picture: The News C1528-3 Photo: The News archive

Jetskiiers having fun off of Southsea Beach on July 26 1992. The News PP3643

3. Portsmouth back in 1992

Jetskiiers having fun off of Southsea Beach on July 26 1992. The News PP3643 Photo: The News archive

The floral clock, Southsea Castle 22nd July 1992. The News

4. Portsmouth back in 1992

The floral clock, Southsea Castle 22nd July 1992. The News Photo: The New archive

