34 exclusive unseen and glorious photos of the New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth

The New Theatre Royal was originally built in 1854 and called Landport Hall and was made into a theatre two years later.

It was rebuilt twice, once in 1884 by Charles J. Phipps and again in 1900 by Frank Matcham.

In this beautiful selection of images from The News archives, you’ll see images from the theatre in the early days, the restorations and the fire of 1972. You will be amazed at the beauty of the decorative interior.

