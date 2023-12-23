News you can trust since 1877
35 shocking photos capture Portsmouth during the Blitz

Portsmouth was targeted by the Germans during the Blitz in World War Two.
By Steve Deeks
Published 10th Jul 2020, 14:37 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 13:23 GMT

As the home of the Royal Navy, our city was bombed multiple times by the Luftwaffe. The German bombing offensive against Britain in 1940 and 1941 destroyed large areas of the city.

Take a look through our gallery to see what the city looked like in the aftermath of the Blitz. After you’ve had a look through all the pictures why not visit some of our other popular retro galleries:

The corner of Hyde Park Road and Russell Street

1. Pictures of Portsmouth during the Blitz

The corner of Hyde Park Road and Russell Street Photo: The News archive

Highbury Buildings - Then 1940. Here we see Highbury Buildings south of Cosham railway gates after being hit on December 12 1940. Two local people were killed by this explosion. Joan Millet aged 19 of Chatsworth Avenue, Highbury and Frederick Waldron aged 53 of Park Grove, Cosham.

2. Pictures of Portsmouth during the Blitz

Highbury Buildings - Then 1940. Here we see Highbury Buildings south of Cosham railway gates after being hit on December 12 1940. Two local people were killed by this explosion. Joan Millet aged 19 of Chatsworth Avenue, Highbury and Frederick Waldron aged 53 of Park Grove, Cosham. Photo: The News archive

Sailors clearing debris from the remains of the Hippodrome, Commercial Road (it's the one with 'Twice Nightly' in the background).

3. Pictures of Portsmouth during the Blitz

Sailors clearing debris from the remains of the Hippodrome, Commercial Road (it's the one with 'Twice Nightly' in the background). Photo: The News archive

Stanley Street

4. Pictures of Portsmouth during the Blitz

Stanley Street Photo: The News archive

