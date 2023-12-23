35 shocking photos capture Portsmouth during the Blitz
Portsmouth was targeted by the Germans during the Blitz in World War Two.
By Steve Deeks
Published 10th Jul 2020, 14:37 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 13:23 GMT
As the home of the Royal Navy, our city was bombed multiple times by the Luftwaffe. The German bombing offensive against Britain in 1940 and 1941 destroyed large areas of the city.
Take a look through our gallery to see what the city looked like in the aftermath of the Blitz. After you’ve had a look through all the pictures why not visit some of our other popular retro galleries:
