37 photos of clubbers having a great night out at Southsea's Bar Bluu in the 00s

Clubbers enjoying a night out at Bar Bluu in Southsea in the 00s
BAR Bluu is one of the Southsea nightclubs that is gone but not forgotten.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

Since we can’t go there, why not take a trip down memory lane and relive the good times from the past?

We dived into The News’ picture vault and found a bunch of old photos from Bar Bluu during the 00s.

MORE GALLERIES: Seafront home inside former club Bar Bluu has gone on sale in Southsea

See if you can spot yourself!

Bar Bluu isn’t the city’s only lost nightclub – here are 12 that are gone but not forgotten – how many do you remember?

1. Was this you?

Clubbers enjoying a night out at Bar Bluu in Southsea in the 00s

Photo: Michael Scaddan

2. Was this you?

Clubbers enjoying a night out at Bar Bluu in Southsea in the 00s

Photo: Michael Scaddan

3. Was this you?

Clubbers enjoy a night out at Bar Bluu in Southsea in the 00s.

Photo: Esme Allen

4. Was this you?

A fire breather at relaunch of Bar Bluu in the 00s.

Photo: Paul Jacobs

