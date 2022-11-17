37 photos of clubbers having a great night out at Southsea's Bar Bluu in the 00s
BAR Bluu is one of the Southsea nightclubs that is gone but not forgotten.
Since we can’t go there, why not take a trip down memory lane and relive the good times from the past?
We dived into The News’ picture vault and found a bunch of old photos from Bar Bluu during the 00s.
See if you can spot yourself!
