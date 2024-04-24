37 stunning throwback photos of Portsdown Hill over the years

Take a trip down memory lane and see how much Portsdown Hill has changed.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Jun 2020, 11:26 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 10:37 BST

There are so many interesting images from the past in this selection.

Other retro galleries: Fareham in the 1980s | Navy Days photos over the years

The images feature dates as far back as the turn of last century.

Look through the gallery below.

Portsdown Hill from London Road, Cosham. Pictire: Paul Costen collection

1. Memories of Portsdown Hill

Portsdown Hill from London Road, Cosham. Pictire: Paul Costen collection Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The garage on the top of Portsdown Hill in the 1920's or 1930's. Picture: Paul Costen collection

2. Memories of Portsdown Hill

The garage on the top of Portsdown Hill in the 1920's or 1930's. Picture: Paul Costen collection Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Girls from ASWE on Portsdown Hill, celebrating the silver wedding of Phyllis Chambers, front centre.

3. Memories of Portsdown Hill

Girls from ASWE on Portsdown Hill, celebrating the silver wedding of Phyllis Chambers, front centre. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The beacon placed on top of Portsdown Hill, to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the defeat of the Spanish Armarda, 1988. The News PP5531

4. Memories of Portsdown Hill

The beacon placed on top of Portsdown Hill, to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the defeat of the Spanish Armarda, 1988. The News PP5531 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Portsdown HillFareham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.