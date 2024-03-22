37 unique and wonderful photos taking you back to the glory Portsmouth days of 1982

Today we have had a look back at what the people of Portsmouth were up to in 1982.
By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Nov 2020, 17:16 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 17:52 GMT

The Royal Navy feature heavily in this selection from a brilliant year, where everything seems to be happening mainly at sea.

What are your memories of Portsmouth in the early 80s? Join our new Portsmouth Retro Facebook group to find more fascinating photos and memories from Portsmouth’s past.

The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: What Portsmouth looked like 70 years ago | Portsmouth shops in the 90s | The oldest places in Portsmouth

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as our new Puzzles section.

The Mary Rose in its cradle being brought ashore by a barge in October 1982. The News PP3741

1. Memories from Portsmouth in 1982

The Mary Rose in its cradle being brought ashore by a barge in October 1982. The News PP3741 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The park on Clarence Esplanade, adjacent to South Parade Pier, 1982. The News PP5613

2. Memories from Portsmouth in 1982

The park on Clarence Esplanade, adjacent to South Parade Pier, 1982. The News PP5613 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Edinburgh Road, Portsmouth in June 1982. The News PP4672

3. Memories from Portsmouth in 1982

Edinburgh Road, Portsmouth in June 1982. The News PP4672 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The Mary Rose being lifted out of the harbour by the Tog Mor in October 1982. The News PP3740

4. Memories from Portsmouth in 1982

The Mary Rose being lifted out of the harbour by the Tog Mor in October 1982. The News PP3740 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Royal NavyFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.