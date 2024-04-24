38 wonderful photos showing what Hilsea looked like decades ago

Be transported back in time and see what was happening and how the Hilsea area used to look.
By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Dec 2020, 11:24 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 10:40 BST

In this selection of images you will see photos from landmarks across the area.

This includes pictures of Hilsea Barracks, the Homeguard, the Hilsea Lido Lagoon and Hilsea Lido and cafe.

MORE RETRO: The Royal Navy warship which once rescued James Bond | 22 photos to take you back to Portsmouth in 1993

It also features photos of beauty contest, a visit by Winston Churchill and the filming of Tommy at the Lido.

Eileen Mackley in the back of the canoe on the moat at Hilsea Lido

1. Memories of Hilsea

Eileen Mackley in the back of the canoe on the moat at Hilsea Lido Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The paddling pool and cafe at Hilsea Lido, Portsmouth, possibly in the late 1940s.

2. Memories of Hilsea

The paddling pool and cafe at Hilsea Lido, Portsmouth, possibly in the late 1940s. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Hilsea Lido Lagoon, PortsmouthPicture: Costen.co.uk

3. Memories of Hilsea

Hilsea Lido Lagoon, PortsmouthPicture: Costen.co.uk Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The lagoon HilseaPicture: Costen.co.uk

4. Memories of Hilsea

The lagoon HilseaPicture: Costen.co.uk Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Royal Navy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.