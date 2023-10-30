News you can trust since 1877
39 photos to take you back to Hayling Island in the '80s and '90s

Can you spot yourself in any of these retro photos from Hayling Island?
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Jun 2020, 14:55 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 18:51 GMT

The island has changed so much over the years but The News has always been there to cover the major events and news from the area.

What are your memories of living in Hayling Island from the ‘80s and ‘90s?

The majority of images in the gallery are available to purchase should you wish to do so. Email [email protected] or call 0330 403 0033.

Hayling beach is extremely popular for the summer of 1980. The News PP5495

1. Hayling in the 80's and 90's

Hayling beach is extremely popular for the summer of 1980. The News PP5495 Photo: The News archive

Kerry Wilson on George the horse swimming off Hayling beach during a heatwave in August 1990. The News PP596

2. Hayling in the 80's and 90's

Kerry Wilson on George the horse swimming off Hayling beach during a heatwave in August 1990. The News PP596 Photo: The News archive

Competitors from Hayling getting away at the start of the Hayling Raft Race in July 1995. The News PP4044

3. Hayling in the 80's and 90's

Competitors from Hayling getting away at the start of the Hayling Raft Race in July 1995. The News PP4044 Photo: The News archive

Hayling Beachlands 1990. The News PP37

4. Hayling in the 80's and 90's

Hayling Beachlands 1990. The News PP37 Photo: The News archive

