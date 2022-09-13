News you can trust since 1877
Clubbers enjoying a night out in Bar Bluu, Southsea, in the 00s.
42 photos that show what a night out in Southsea looked like in the 00s

SOUTHSEA is a hot spot for nightlife in the city.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 3:56 pm

But how much has it changed over the years?

We decided to dive into The News archives and see what a night out in Southsea looked like in the 00s.

See if you can spot anyone you recognise, or even yourself!

1. Was this you?

Clubbers enjoying the Friday night scene in Time & Envy nightclub at South Parade, Southsea in the 00s.

Photo: Michael Scaddan

2. Was this you?

Clubbers having fun at the Pyramids Night Club on Southsea Sea Front in the 00s.

Photo: Ian Hargreaves

3. Was this you?

Clubbers having a good time at Subway in Club EQ at Granada Road, Southsea in the 00s.

Photo: Michael Scaddan

4. Was this you?

Clubbers having a good time at Buddies 25+ Nightclub at The Pyramids on Southsea seafront in the 00s.

Photo: Michael Scaddan

