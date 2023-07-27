7 pictures of when New York new-wave band Blondie wowed the crowds at Portsmouth Guildhall in 2003

Veteran New York new-wave band Blondie had the Portsmouth crowd in the palm of their hands with a hit-packed set.
Here’s when they played at our own Portsmouth Guildhall 20 years ago in November 2003. Pictures by Paul Windsor.
1. Blondie performing at Portsmouth Guildhall
Blondie performing at Portsmouth Guildhall in 2003. Pictured is: Debbie Harry. Picture: Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor
