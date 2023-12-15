News you can trust since 1877
8 fantastic old pictures of Portsmouth and surrounding areas in the 1930s

Here are some great images, a true insight into the past in our area.
You will see in this wonderful collection a fantastic image of the Camber Dock, an exceptionally busy Wymering Racecourse, Palmerston Road filled with cars from the time and a deckchair attendant collecting money on Southsea beach with a steamer in the background at the end of the old Clarence Pier.

The Camber Dock taken from the top of the cathedral bell tower circa 1930. Picture: costen.co.uk

1. Our area in the 1930's

The Camber Dock taken from the top of the cathedral bell tower circa 1930.

South Parade Pier, Southsea, with packed beaches in the background in the 1930's

2. Our area in the 1930's

South Parade Pier, Southsea, with packed beaches in the background in the 1930's

Wymering racecourse was packed in the 1930's. The News PP4215

3. Our area in the 1930's

Wymering racecourse was packed in the 1930's.

Speed trials were held on the Eastern Road by Southsea Motor Club in 1935, attracting motorists from all over the country and very large crowds.

4. Our area in the 1930's

Speed trials were held on the Eastern Road by Southsea Motor Club in 1935, attracting motorists from all over the country and very large crowds.

