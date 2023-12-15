8 fantastic old pictures of Portsmouth and surrounding areas in the 1930s
Here are some great images, a true insight into the past in our area.
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Jul 2021, 19:29 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 12:51 GMT
You will see in this wonderful collection a fantastic image of the Camber Dock, an exceptionally busy Wymering Racecourse, Palmerston Road filled with cars from the time and a deckchair attendant collecting money on Southsea beach with a steamer in the background at the end of the old Clarence Pier.
