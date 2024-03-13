9 classic old images of wonderful pubs from Portsmouth area's glorious past

Some of these images are a definite talking point, perhaps over a beer in the pub.
By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Jul 2021, 19:06 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 12:09 GMT

In this selection you will see pubs: The Lame Dog, The Air Balloon, The Queens Head, The Thatched House, The Victoria & Albert, The Ship Anson, The London Tavern, The Tramway Arms, The Taswell Arms, The Phoenix, The Still & West and The Hog’s Lodge.

Five pubs in a row on The Hard circa 1910. Picture: Robert James collection.

The Air Balloon pub on Mile End Road, Portsmouth in December 1972. The News PP888

Thatched House pub, Milton Lock. Picture: Alan Cunningham collection

The Tramway Arms on the corner of Lake Road and Kingston Road, Portsmouth. The pub closed in the early 1980's.

