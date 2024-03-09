9 great and unique old images of the Royal Pier Hotel in Southsea

Now Rees Hall and owned by the University of Portsmouth, the building has seen quite a few changes over the years.
By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Jul 2021, 12:05 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 16:37 GMT

The University of Portsmouth has been offering it as student halls of residence, and during the summer bed and breakfast accommodation.

The Rees Hall we see today is a period-style building that was built in 1996, it has many similar features to the Victorian hotel that previously stood on the site. The building has a blue plaque that commemorates the site where Charles Dickens stayed on his final visit to Portsmouth, where he was born,

The Royal Pier Hotel, Southsea, between the wars

1. The Royal Pier Hotel memories

Portsmouth University's Rees Hall, formerly the Pier Hotel, on the corner of Southsea Terrace and Bellevue Terrace, Southsea. Picture: Courtesy of Shirley Alton

2. The Royal Pier Hotel memories

Royal Pier Hotel, Southsea, in 1968. The News PP1503

3. The Royal Pier Hotel memories

The former Pier Hotel on the corner of Southsea Terrace in 1984. Picture: Tony Triggs

4. The Royal Pier Hotel memories

