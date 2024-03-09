9 great and unique old images of the Royal Pier Hotel in Southsea

The University of Portsmouth has been offering it as student halls of residence, and during the summer bed and breakfast accommodation.
The Rees Hall we see today is a period-style building that was built in 1996, it has many similar features to the Victorian hotel that previously stood on the site. The building has a blue plaque that commemorates the site where Charles Dickens stayed on his final visit to Portsmouth, where he was born,
The Royal Pier Hotel, Southsea, between the wars Photo: The News archive
Portsmouth University's Rees Hall, formerly the Pier Hotel, on the corner of Southsea Terrace and Bellevue Terrace, Southsea. Picture: Courtesy of Shirley Alton Photo: The News archive
Royal Pier Hotel, Southsea, in 1968. The News PP1503 Photo: The News archive
The former Pier Hotel on the corner of Southsea Terrace in 1984. Picture: Tony Triggs Photo: The News archive