A very different looking Fratton Park - 7 historic pictures of the home of Portsmouth Football Club in the 70s and 80s
Fratton Park has changed completely over the decades with both the Fratton and Milton ends rebuilt, seating installed throughout the ground and fencing removed.
Here we take a trip down memory lane for a reminder of what the ground looked like in the 70s and 80s.
