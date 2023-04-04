News you can trust since 1877
A very different looking Fratton Park - 7 historic pictures of the home of Portsmouth Football Club in the 70s and 80s

Fratton Park has changed completely over the decades with both the Fratton and Milton ends rebuilt, seating installed throughout the ground and fencing removed.

By Kelly Brown
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:19 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:20 BST

Here we take a trip down memory lane for a reminder of what the ground looked like in the 70s and 80s.

ALSO READ: Portsmouth unveil Fratton End safe standing plans - and why the Milton End relies on the project

Portsmouth FC fans in the North Terrace on August 19, 1987. Picture: 5481-8

1. Turning back the clock at Fratton Park

Portsmouth FC fans in the North Terrace on August 19, 1987. Picture: 5481-8 Photo: The News Archive

South Stand on August 25, 1988. Picture: 0284-3

2. Turning back the clock at Fratton Park

South Stand on August 25, 1988. Picture: 0284-3 Photo: The News Archive

The North Stand at Fratton Park on June 13, 1996. Picture: 0326-5

3. Turning back the clock at Fratton Park

The North Stand at Fratton Park on June 13, 1996. Picture: 0326-5 Photo: -

Fans outside Fratton Park on May 15, 1993. Picture: 4110-9

4. Turning back the clock at Fratton Park

Fans outside Fratton Park on May 15, 1993. Picture: 4110-9 Photo: -

Fratton ParkPortsmouth