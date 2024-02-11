News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Absolutely captivating throwback pictures of Southsea seafront from 100 years ago

Absolutely captivating rare old images from the past that show the wonderful history all around us.
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Aug 2021, 12:14 GMT
Updated 11th Feb 2024, 17:13 GMT

In this selection you’ll see the amazing sight of seaplanes at Southsea beach between 1910 and 1913, rolling skating on South Parade Pier in 1909, the original Clarence Pier and the surrounding buildings from the past and the completely different scene around The Bridge Tavern at Camber Dock around 1930.

The hydroplane taking off from Southsea beach about 1910. Picture: Paul Costen collection

1. Southsea memories

The hydroplane taking off from Southsea beach about 1910. Picture: Paul Costen collection Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
South Parade Pier and Canoe Lake, Southsea. Picture: Paul Costen collection

2. Southsea memories

South Parade Pier and Canoe Lake, Southsea. Picture: Paul Costen collection Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Old Portsmouth looking towards the Guildhall in the distance. Picture: Paul Costen collection

3. Southsea memories

Old Portsmouth looking towards the Guildhall in the distance. Picture: Paul Costen collection Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Clarence Pier and Southsea Common. Picture: Paul Costen collection

4. Southsea memories

Clarence Pier and Southsea Common. Picture: Paul Costen collection Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Southsea