Amazing rare photos show what Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, looked like in the 1900s

Take a step back in time and enjoy these beautiful old black and white images of Broad Street from The News’ archive.

Many of these stunning photos date back as far as the start of the 20th century and give a fascinating glimpse into what Old Portsmouth was like back then.

The photos feature the trams which used to be the main mode of transport in the city, street markets full of people and shops which are now long gone.

The images, credited to The News Portsmouth, are available to purchase should you wish on the Photosales page.

1 . Broad Street Old Portsmouth Flooding in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, in 1910. Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

2 . Broad Street Old Portsmouth Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, about 1910 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

3 . Broad Street Old Portsmouth The Old Blue Posts, Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, about 1900 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

4 . Broad Street Old Portsmouth The Seagull, Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, in the post-war years Photo: The News archive Photo Sales