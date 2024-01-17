Amazing rare photos show what Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, looked like in the 1900s
Take a step back in time and enjoy these beautiful old black and white images of Broad Street from The News’ archive.
By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Apr 2020, 16:43 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 13:55 GMT
Many of these stunning photos date back as far as the start of the 20th century and give a fascinating glimpse into what Old Portsmouth was like back then.
The photos feature the trams which used to be the main mode of transport in the city, street markets full of people and shops which are now long gone.
The images, credited to The News Portsmouth, are available to purchase should you wish on the Photosales page.
MORE RETRO PHOTOS: The trams of Portsmouth | The Royal Marines Museum | Portsmouth Greyhound Stadium
1 / 8