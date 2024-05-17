Amazing sights as triumphant Royal Navy ships return from the Falklands war victory over Argentina

By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Jan 2022, 14:54 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 10:14 BST
Amazing sights and huge crowds as our ships come home to Portsmouth in 1982.

Perhaps you were there on the quayside or on the Round Tower to witness the celebrations?

The black and white images in this gallery are available to purchase through The News. Go to portsmouth.co.uk, scroll to the bottom of the homepage and chose ‘Buy Photo’; call Photosales on: 0330 403 0033, or email: [email protected] The colour images are all Getty Images.

HMS Hermes returns to Portsmouth from the Falklands in July 1982. The News PP624

1. Returning from the Falkland Islands in 1982

HMS Hermes returns to Portsmouth from the Falklands in July 1982. The News PP624 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Families and friends gather on the quayside as the HMS Invincible returns to Portsmouth, carrying British troops home from the Falklands War, 17th September 1982. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. Returning from the Falkland Islands in 1982

Families and friends gather on the quayside as the HMS Invincible returns to Portsmouth, carrying British troops home from the Falklands War, 17th September 1982. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive

Photo Sales
HMS Glasgow enters Portsmouth Harbour for repairs after taking a hit in the Falkland War, 1982. The News PP4766

3. Returning from the Falkland Islands in 1982

HMS Glasgow enters Portsmouth Harbour for repairs after taking a hit in the Falkland War, 1982. The News PP4766 Photo: -

Photo Sales
HMS Hermes, the aircraft carrier, returns from the Falklands in 1982. The News PP4829

4. Returning from the Falkland Islands in 1982

HMS Hermes, the aircraft carrier, returns from the Falklands in 1982. The News PP4829 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Royal Navy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.