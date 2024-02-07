News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
English novelist Charles Dickens (1812 - 1870), circa 1860. (Photo by John & Charles Watkins/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)English novelist Charles Dickens (1812 - 1870), circa 1860. (Photo by John & Charles Watkins/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
English novelist Charles Dickens (1812 - 1870), circa 1860. (Photo by John & Charles Watkins/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Celebrating the life of Portsmouth-born Charles Dickens on the anniversary of his birth

The buildings that inspired his works, the houses he grew up in and the illustrations created for his books.
By Kelly Brown
Published 5th Feb 2021, 17:26 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 16:35 GMT

There’s so much history surrounding the Portsmouth-born author, we think you will enjoy looking through this beautiful collection. We celebrate on February 7 – which would have been his birthday - his life and works with images from the Getty archive.

The writing desk used by English novelist Charles Dickens (1812 - 1870) at his home at Gad's Hill Place in Kent, circa 1900. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1. History of Charles Dickens

The writing desk used by English novelist Charles Dickens (1812 - 1870) at his home at Gad's Hill Place in Kent, circa 1900. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive

Photo Sales
circa 1841: Frontispiece from The Old Curiosity Shop by Charles Dickens. Amdist a shop full of bric-a-brac a young girl is welcomed by an old man carrying a candle. Illustration by George Cuttermole (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. History of Charles Dickens

circa 1841: Frontispiece from The Old Curiosity Shop by Charles Dickens. Amdist a shop full of bric-a-brac a young girl is welcomed by an old man carrying a candle. Illustration by George Cuttermole (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive

Photo Sales
Fictional characters Jerry Cruncher and his son Young Jerry Cruncher in an illustration from Charles Dickens' novel 'A Tale of Two Cities', circa 1860. In the novel, Cruncher senior supplements his income as a porter and messenger for a London Bank, by working secretly as a 'resurrection man', robbing graves in order to sell the bodies to anatomists for dissection. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

3. History of Charles Dickens

Fictional characters Jerry Cruncher and his son Young Jerry Cruncher in an illustration from Charles Dickens' novel 'A Tale of Two Cities', circa 1860. In the novel, Cruncher senior supplements his income as a porter and messenger for a London Bank, by working secretly as a 'resurrection man', robbing graves in order to sell the bodies to anatomists for dissection. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive

Photo Sales
circa 1868: Charles Dickens (1812 - 1870) English novelist in later life dramatically posed standing in front of a table covered in books. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. History of Charles Dickens

circa 1868: Charles Dickens (1812 - 1870) English novelist in later life dramatically posed standing in front of a table covered in books. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Charles Dickens