Celebrating the life of Portsmouth-born Charles Dickens on the anniversary of his birth

There’s so much history surrounding the Portsmouth-born author, we think you will enjoy looking through this beautiful collection. We celebrate on February 7 – which would have been his birthday - his life and works with images from the Getty archive.
The writing desk used by English novelist Charles Dickens (1812 - 1870) at his home at Gad's Hill Place in Kent, circa 1900. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive
circa 1841: Frontispiece from The Old Curiosity Shop by Charles Dickens. Amdist a shop full of bric-a-brac a young girl is welcomed by an old man carrying a candle. Illustration by George Cuttermole (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive
Fictional characters Jerry Cruncher and his son Young Jerry Cruncher in an illustration from Charles Dickens' novel 'A Tale of Two Cities', circa 1860. In the novel, Cruncher senior supplements his income as a porter and messenger for a London Bank, by working secretly as a 'resurrection man', robbing graves in order to sell the bodies to anatomists for dissection. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive
circa 1868: Charles Dickens (1812 - 1870) English novelist in later life dramatically posed standing in front of a table covered in books. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive