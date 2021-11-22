Christmas in Portsmouth in the opening decades of the 20th century | Nostalgia

A selection of some of our photographs taken at Christmases past in Portsmouth.

By Deborah Croker
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 7:43 pm
Happy Portsmouth Christmas, 1933-style.
Happy Portsmouth Christmas, 1933-style.

We particularly like the illuminated tram.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if bus companies today took a leaf out of the corporation’s 1933 Book of Fun and followed suit?

Rising energy bills? Pah!

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Lord Mayor Sir Denis Daly, preceded by his wife Margaret, departs the Royal Hospital, Portsmouth, after a Christmas Day visit in 1950.

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

The cast of the 1933 Christmas play at Northern Parade School, Portsmouth
Some of the 1,000 Portsmouth children invited to a Christmas party at the Guildhall in either 1939 or 1940.
Part of the Christmas display at Batchelor’s butchers, Arundel Street, Landport. The year is not known. Picture: Robert James collection.
PortsmouthPompey