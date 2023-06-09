Emptifish are one of the cult names on the Portsmouth gig circuit – and photographer Paul Windsor has been following them from the start.

Here are some of his pictures in the latest of our features from Paul’s archives.

Paul said: ‘Whilst at school my friends picked up guitars and formed bands. I had began to read the music press in particular the NME and was struck by the fantastic photography in particular Pennie Smith and Anton Corbijn. Also there was a film called Blow Up based loosely on David Bailey, so I bought an Olympus Trip for £20 from my cousin.

'I had an idea to cover the Portsmouth music scene and there was a new band called Emptifish causing a stir.

‘It’s no exaggeration to state that Emptifish changed the way young people dressed in Portsmouth. Before everyone was wearing leather jackets, spiky hair and Dr Marten boots. Then the band appeared with rockabilly quiffs, sharp black suits looking like The Shadows, and playing a unique brand of surf-inspired garage rock.

‘The band were playing The Portland Hotel in Southsea, so I plucked up the courage to ask them to do a photo session after the soundcheck. Luckily I found a blank white wall and with the perfect early light I took only eight frames, which I consider the most iconic pictures of the band. Sadly the band never achieved the potential releasing only a few classic singles.’

Emptifish saw a second wind in the mid 2010s.

Paul said: ‘Over the years there were a few reunion gigs but it was only when Portsmouth writer Tony Rollinson came up with the idea of gathering up all the original recordings and a few demos to release a vinyl album.

Originally the record label only was to press 70/80 copies of the the vinyl album, but Tony insisted doing 500, and they soon sold out.

‘Such was the interest in the band that live gigs were soon planned. and in April 2016 the band were booked to play Record Store Day in Castle Road. It was a resounding success albeit with no bass player on board. The band insisted that the man responsible for the renewed interest became part of the band to play bass, every fan’s dream.’

And later that year an honour came from punk-rock royalty.

‘Word got to legendary guitarist from Captain Sensible who invited them to support The Damned at Portsmouth Pyramids in December 2016, and they ended up supporting them several times on the tour.

‘Emptifish went onto start writing new material resulting in a new single and album and the ultimate accolade of original Damned drummer Rat Scabies guesting on several tracks.’

The early days Emptifish in Portland Terrace in Southsea in the early 1980's.

Line-up Emptifish performing at Record Store Day in Castle Road, Southsea, in April 2016.

Starting out Emptifish in the early 1980s

On stage Emptifish at Record Store Day in Castle Road, Southsea, in April 2016.

