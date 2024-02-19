News you can trust since 1877
Exquisite pictures of the day American president Donald Trump and the Queen arrived in Portsmouth for D-Day 75

The world’s eyes were on Portsmouth on June 5, 2019, as the city hosted the UK’s official D-Day 75 commemorations.
By Steve Deeks
Published 5th Jun 2019, 12:37 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 12:51 GMT

Donald Trump, the Queen, Angela Merkel and Theresa May were among the high profile guests as huge crowds gathered to watch the event on Southsea Common. Millions of people were also glued to their television screens at home as Portsmouth paid a fitting tribute to the sacrifice made during the Second World War.

On the day it has been announced that Portsmouth will be “the focus” of the country for the 80th anniversary on June 5, we decided to look back at the event in 2019.

President of the United States, Donald Trump and First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump stand next to Theresa May, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II

1. D-Day 75

President of the United States, Donald Trump and First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump stand next to Theresa May, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II Photo: -

US President Donald Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) disembark from the Marine One helicopter after arriving at Southsea Castle.

2. D-Day 75

US President Donald Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) disembark from the Marine One helicopter after arriving at Southsea Castle. Photo: -

Veteran Bertie Billet attends the D-Day 75 commemorations

3. D-Day 75

Veteran Bertie Billet attends the D-Day 75 commemorations Photo: -

Former British Royal Marine, and D-Day veteran Jim Booth, reacts as he poses for a photograph

4. D-Day 75

Former British Royal Marine, and D-Day veteran Jim Booth, reacts as he poses for a photograph Photo: -

