Exquisite pictures of the day American president Donald Trump and the Queen arrived in Portsmouth for D-Day 75

Donald Trump, the Queen, Angela Merkel and Theresa May were among the high profile guests as huge crowds gathered to watch the event on Southsea Common. Millions of people were also glued to their television screens at home as Portsmouth paid a fitting tribute to the sacrifice made during the Second World War.
On the day it has been announced that Portsmouth will be “the focus” of the country for the 80th anniversary on June 5, we decided to look back at the event in 2019.
1. D-Day 75
President of the United States, Donald Trump and First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump stand next to Theresa May, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II Photo: -
2. D-Day 75
US President Donald Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) disembark from the Marine One helicopter after arriving at Southsea Castle. Photo: -
3. D-Day 75
Veteran Bertie Billet attends the D-Day 75 commemorations Photo: -
4. D-Day 75
Former British Royal Marine, and D-Day veteran Jim Booth, reacts as he poses for a photograph Photo: -