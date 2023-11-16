News you can trust since 1877
Fascinating pictures of lakes around Portsmouth

There are all sorts of interesting lake views from the past for you to enjoy here.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Mar 2022, 23:34 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 16:41 GMT

In this selection you will see Canoe Lake packed with boats, a strange sight of a three-masted schooner on the lake, some old wrecks on Forton Lake, Forton Lake opening bridge partly built, a regatta at Lock Lake, Eastney and a scene showing the swan house area where you could feed the swans from and the gondolas at Canoe Lake. Some of the collection are aerial pictures.

40 boats on Canoe Lake. Visit Canoe lake in the summer and there may be half a dozen boats, back pre-1936 there were a minimum 40 boats out.

The swan house area and gondolas at Canoe Lake, Southsea

Boats moored at Tipner Lake, 1978. The News P5244

The boating lake, Hayling Island Perhaps the late 1940s or early 1950s, here we see the boating lake at Hayling funfair.

