Fascinating pictures of lakes around Portsmouth
There are all sorts of interesting lake views from the past for you to enjoy here.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Mar 2022, 23:34 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 16:41 GMT
In this selection you will see Canoe Lake packed with boats, a strange sight of a three-masted schooner on the lake, some old wrecks on Forton Lake, Forton Lake opening bridge partly built, a regatta at Lock Lake, Eastney and a scene showing the swan house area where you could feed the swans from and the gondolas at Canoe Lake. Some of the collection are aerial pictures.
