From Chile to China by way of Gosport, all life is in Portsmouth Harbour | Nostalgia

Our Remember When theme today is ‘The Life of Portsmouth Harbour and its Dockyard’.

By Deborah Croker
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 9:11 am

As you can see, there was, and still is, never a dull moment in the busy area of water that is Portsmouth Harbour.

Atmospheric Gosport in 1900 with Portsmouth across the harbour in the background. A painting by Stubbington artist Neil Marshall.
August 28, 1933: A rare sight, a Chinese junk in Portsmouth Harbour during a rehearsal for Portsmouth Navy Week. Picture: Getty Images.
November 1929: Two submarines from Chile in Portsmouth harbour. Picture: Fox Photos/Getty Images.
So near yet so far... Portsmouth Dockyard 1900
November 16, 1913: HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves the slips in Portsmouth Dockyard on her launching. Picture: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images.
