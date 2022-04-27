From Chile to China by way of Gosport, all life is in Portsmouth Harbour | Nostalgia

As you can see, there was, and still is, never a dull moment in the busy area of water that is Portsmouth Harbour.
There will be further historic pictures here tomorrow.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Atmospheric Gosport in 1900 with Portsmouth across the harbour in the background. A painting by Stubbington artist Neil Marshall. August 28, 1933: A rare sight, a Chinese junk in Portsmouth Harbour during a rehearsal for Portsmouth Navy Week. Picture: Getty Images. November 1929: Two submarines from Chile in Portsmouth harbour. Picture: Fox Photos/Getty Images. So near yet so far... Portsmouth Dockyard 1900 November 16, 1913: HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves the slips in Portsmouth Dockyard on her launching. Picture: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images.