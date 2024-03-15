Great pictures of Somerstown in all its glory from over the years in Portsmouth

There are some of interesting images here of Somers Road and the surrounding area. You will be amazed how much it’s all changed.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Apr 2021, 16:00 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 11:13 GMT

In this selection you will see the 18-storey tower blocks being built in Somerstown in 1964-65, large crowds at days out in charabancs, The Lads of the Village pub back in the day and an interesting undated aerial image from times past as well.

Somers Road 1906. Courtesy of John Archer

Somers Road North. Children in a fleet of charabancs during street traders day out.

Precarious demonstration in Somerstown 1978. In May 1978 Portsmouth Council arranged for demolition of houses in Cumberland Road. Picture: Roy West, The News archive.

Somers Road, Portsmouth on a wet day in 1932

