Great pictures of Somerstown in all its glory from over the years in Portsmouth

In this selection you will see the 18-storey tower blocks being built in Somerstown in 1964-65, large crowds at days out in charabancs, The Lads of the Village pub back in the day and an interesting undated aerial image from times past as well.
1. Somerstown through the years
Somers Road 1906. Courtesy of John Archer Photo: The News archive
2. Somerstown through the years
Somers Road North. Children in a fleet of charabancs during street traders day out. Photo: The News archive
3. Somerstown through the years
Precarious demonstration in Somerstown 1978. In May 1978 Portsmouth Council arranged for demolition of houses in Cumberland Road. Picture: Roy West, The News archive. Photo: The News archive
4. Somerstown through the years
Somers Road, Portsmouth on a wet day in 1932 Photo: The News archive