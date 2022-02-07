Samuel Pickwick travels by coach with Bob Sawyer in a scene from Charles Dickens's first novel The Pickwick Papers, published as a serial from 1836 to 1837. Illustration by Phiz (Hablot Knight Browne, 1815-1882). Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Circa 1904: The house in Commercial Road Portsmouth where Charles Dickens was born on February 7, 1812. Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
Charles Dickens (1812-1870), circa 1860. Picture: John & Charles Watkins/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
Field Lane, Clerkenwell, London, circa 1840. The street was known as a centre for 'fences', or receivers of stolen property, and the area was the setting for Oliver Twist. Shop signs in the engraving allude to the Dickensian connection with the names Scrooge Broker and Fagan (over a shop selling handkerchiefs). Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images.