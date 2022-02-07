Happy 210th birthday to Charles Dickens – made in Portsmouth | Nostalgia

Two hundred and ten years ago today Charles Dickens was born in the house you see below in what is now Old Commerical Road.

By Deborah Croker
Monday, 7th February 2022, 7:02 pm
Circa 1839: A scene from Nicholas Nickleby by Charles Dickens. A cheering audience throws floral bouquets on to a stage. Illustration - Phiz. Picture: Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images).
To mark the occasion we’ve come up with some of the engravings used to illustrate his work plus a couple of photos from our archive.

Circa 1904: The house in Commercial Road Portsmouth where Charles Dickens was born on February 7, 1812. Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
Charles Dickens (1812-1870), circa 1860. Picture: John & Charles Watkins/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
Field Lane, Clerkenwell, London, circa 1840. The street was known as a centre for 'fences', or receivers of stolen property, and the area was the setting for Oliver Twist. Shop signs in the engraving allude to the Dickensian connection with the names Scrooge Broker and Fagan (over a shop selling handkerchiefs). Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
