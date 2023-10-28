Over the years, Portsmouth residents have had to bid farewell to some popular nightclub spots.
From Joanna’s to Ritzy to Tiger Tiger, there have been plenty of iconic venues which have closed down over the years.
Here are 16 nightclubs that shut up shop over the years:
1. Lost nightclubs you want back
Lost nightclubs you want back Photo: -
2. Babylon
This club was in King Henry I from the mid-00s until it was replaced by Popworld in the 2010s. It was a 90s themed and was known for playing classic cheesy tunes from that decade. Photo: Google Maps
3. Flares
Flares was a fixture of the city's nightlife in the early 00s - and you could famously get a pint for £1.50! It was replaced first by Babylon and then eventually Popworld. Can you remember nights at Flares? Photo: Google Maps
4. Martha's
While it may be a Taco Bell now, there is still much love for Martha's and many people want to see it make a comeback to Portsmouth. Photo: Michael Scaddan