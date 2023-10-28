News you can trust since 1877
Here are 16 nightclubs that have closed in Portsmouth over the years

Over the years, Portsmouth residents have had to bid farewell to some popular nightclub spots.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Oct 2023, 11:57 BST

From Joanna’s to Ritzy to Tiger Tiger, there have been plenty of iconic venues which have closed down over the years.

Here are 16 nightclubs that shut up shop over the years:

Lost nightclubs you want back

1. Lost nightclubs you want back

This club was in King Henry I from the mid-00s until it was replaced by Popworld in the 2010s. It was a 90s themed and was known for playing classic cheesy tunes from that decade.

2. Babylon

This club was in King Henry I from the mid-00s until it was replaced by Popworld in the 2010s. It was a 90s themed and was known for playing classic cheesy tunes from that decade. Photo: Google Maps

Flares was a fixture of the city's nightlife in the early 00s - and you could famously get a pint for £1.50! It was replaced first by Babylon and then eventually Popworld. Can you remember nights at Flares?

3. Flares

Flares was a fixture of the city's nightlife in the early 00s - and you could famously get a pint for £1.50! It was replaced first by Babylon and then eventually Popworld. Can you remember nights at Flares? Photo: Google Maps

While it may be a Taco Bell now, there is still much love for Martha's and many people want to see it make a comeback to Portsmouth.

4. Martha's

While it may be a Taco Bell now, there is still much love for Martha's and many people want to see it make a comeback to Portsmouth. Photo: Michael Scaddan

