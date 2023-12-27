News you can trust since 1877
Historic rare images of what life was like in Portsmouth and Southsea

Dating back several decades, these rare pictures detail Portsmouth and Southsea in a different way.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Mar 2021, 14:30 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 10:00 GMT
Here you can see a view of Victoria Park, Portsmouth; a snapshot of life at South Parade Pier with beachgoers enjoying the coast; and The George Hotel, at Old Portsmouth, where Nelson had his last breakfast before the Battle of Trafalgar.

