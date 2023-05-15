News you can trust since 1877
In pictures: Hilsea Lido in Portsmouth in its heyday

Portsmouth’s much-loved Hilsea Lido will be closed until 2025 as restoration work continues at the site.

By Kelly Brown
Published 15th May 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 17:00 BST

Now the project has received ‘levelling up’ funding from the government the work can begin to fully assess what is needed to bring the pool back into community use again.

Until then we look back at some pictures of the facility in its heyday – which we cannot wait to see return!

Swimmers having fun at Hilsea Lido

1. Hilsea Lido

Swimmers having fun at Hilsea Lido Photo: Chris Owen

Gala fun at Hilsea Lido in August 1936

2. Hilsea Lido

Gala fun at Hilsea Lido in August 1936 Photo: CHRIS OWEN

A packed splash pool - next to the main Lido - in June 1986

3. Hilsea Lido

A packed splash pool - next to the main Lido - in June 1986 Photo: CHRIS OWEN

Members of the Royal Army Ordnance Corps parade at the lido about 1946

4. Hilsea Lido

Members of the Royal Army Ordnance Corps parade at the lido about 1946 Photo: CHRIS OWEN

