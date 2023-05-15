In pictures: Hilsea Lido in Portsmouth in its heyday
Portsmouth’s much-loved Hilsea Lido will be closed until 2025 as restoration work continues at the site.
Now the project has received ‘levelling up’ funding from the government the work can begin to fully assess what is needed to bring the pool back into community use again.
Until then we look back at some pictures of the facility in its heyday – which we cannot wait to see return!
