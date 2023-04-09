The transformation of Kingston Prison into new homes is in its final stages with work ongoing to create 183 new affordable homes on the Milton site.

It is part of the scheme to regenerate Portsmouth’s former HM Prison Kingston into 267 homes, with the Victorian gaol being given a new lease of life after the prison closed in 2013.

Before it was transformed the iconic structure, which was completed in 1877, was a prime example of a radial prison design which found favour in the late 19th century to house prisoners in radiating cells which could then be observed from a central point. In its later years it housed elderly male prisoners serving life sentences.

The building’s cell wings, chapel and infirmary are being re-modelled for residential use, with new-build, low-rise apartment blocks located to the edges of the site. The prison’s listed walls have been kept and its gatehouse redeveloped, with many of the new apartments already sold, while construction on other parts of the site continues.

Here we look back at the prison as it was before it closed, as well as what the site looks like now.

1 . Kingston Prison in 1969 Taken on February 1 1969, Kingston Prison Portsmouth was to house long term prisoners. Aerial view taken by an Evening News staff photographer.

2 . Kingston Prison in 1986 The gates at Kingston Prison were kept firmly shut in February 1986

3 . The Old Portsmouth Gaol The main prison building and gatehouse has been transformed into a 83 apartments Picture: Sarah Standing (280323-1659)

4 . Inside the prison in December 1982 The cells pictured in December 1982