IN PICTURES: Portsmouth-based HMS Cardiff - from the Falklands to the Gulf | Nostalgia

Her motto was Keen In Emergency and she lived up to it, serving in the 1982 Falklands crisis and the 1981 Gulf War.

In the Falklands war Cardiff shot down the last Argentine aircraft of the conflict and accepted the surrender of a 700-strong garrison in the settlement of Port Howard.

HMS Cardiff, London and Gloucester in the Gulf war zone

During the 1991 Gulf War, her Lynx helicopter sank two Iraqi minesweepers.

She later participated in the build-up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq as part of the Royal Navy's constant Armilla patrol, but was not involved in the actual invasion.

Cardiff was decommissioned in July 2005, and sent for scrapping despite calls by former servicemen for her to be preserved as a museum ship and tourist attraction in Cardiff.

Sailors have plenty to smile about as their ship berths in Portsmouth Naval Base, November 2000. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

HMS Cardiff sails into Portsmouth Harbour, April 2003. Picture: Malcolm Wells

HMS Cardiff in dry dock in Portsmouth Naval Base, 2001. Picture: The News Portsmouth (013537-10)