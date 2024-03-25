In pictures: The glorious life of Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Hermes

Hermes was the flagship of the British Royal Navy forces during the 1982 Falklands War and was in service from 1959 until 1984.

She started a new life in India as a maritime museum, south of Mumbai after serving in the Indian Navy and was decommissioned in 2017.

We have had a look back through the archives to find some old photos of HMS Hermes.

What are your memories of when it was based in Portsmouth?

1 . Aircraft carrier HMS Hermes The Royal Navy Centaur class light fleet aircraft carrier HMS Hermes steams into the Grand Harbour of the Port of Valetta naval base on 20 March 1967 in Valetta, Malta. Photo: The News archive

2 . Aircraft carrier HMS Hermes HMS Hermes, the aircraft carrier, returns from the Falklands in 1982. The News PP4829 Photo: The News archive

3 . Aircraft carrier HMS Hermes A view of commandos being lifted from the decks of HMS Hermes and HMS Invincible to be transferred by Westland Sea King helicopters to other ships while two carriers forge ahead to the Falkland Islands from Ascension Island. Photo: The News archive