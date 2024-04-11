In pictures: The incredible Royal Navy warship which once rescued James Bond and help defeat Argentina in the Falklands War

The amphibious assault ship was part of the Royal Navy in Operation Corporate during 1982, and served between 1965 and 2002.
Based in Portsmouth, she was one of two Fearless-class landing platform docks and saw service around the world.
Fearless famously featured in the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me in 1977, as the ship that picks up 007’s escape pod. The filming took place near Malta.
Sadly she was decommissioned in 2002 and moved to Fareham Creek, alongside her sister ship Intrepid.
Five years later Fearless was towed to Ghent in Belgium to be broken.
Here are a selection of rare photos of Fearless – you can share your memories of her time in Portsmouth in our new Retro Facebook group.
