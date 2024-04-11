In pictures: The incredible Royal Navy warship which once rescued James Bond and help defeat Argentina in the Falklands War

HMS Fearless always drew a crowd at Portsmouth and her Falklands duty will never be forgotten.
By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Nov 2020, 13:33 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 10:55 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The amphibious assault ship was part of the Royal Navy in Operation Corporate during 1982, and served between 1965 and 2002.

Based in Portsmouth, she was one of two Fearless-class landing platform docks and saw service around the world.

Fearless famously featured in the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me in 1977, as the ship that picks up 007’s escape pod. The filming took place near Malta.

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Portsmouth in 1983 | Memories of Canoe Lake | Portsmouth Airspeed

Sadly she was decommissioned in 2002 and moved to Fareham Creek, alongside her sister ship Intrepid.

Five years later Fearless was towed to Ghent in Belgium to be broken.

Here are a selection of rare photos of Fearless – you can share your memories of her time in Portsmouth in our new Retro Facebook group.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.

HMS Fearless entering Portsmouth Harbour as she returns from the Falklands. The News 822219-2

1. Memories of HMS Fearless

HMS Fearless entering Portsmouth Harbour as she returns from the Falklands. The News 822219-2 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
HMS Fearless leaving Portsmouth Harbour for the last time.Picture: Steve Reid

2. Memories of HMS Fearless

HMS Fearless leaving Portsmouth Harbour for the last time.Picture: Steve Reid Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Royal Marines from HMS Fearless take part in the Round the Basin Run, organised by FSL at the Dockyard.Picture: Luke MacGregor 012979_Race

3. Memories of HMS Fearless

Royal Marines from HMS Fearless take part in the Round the Basin Run, organised by FSL at the Dockyard.Picture: Luke MacGregor 012979_Race Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
21st October 1999. HMS Fearless off the coast of Egypt during exercise Bright Star. Picture: Stuart de Castro

4. Memories of HMS Fearless

21st October 1999. HMS Fearless off the coast of Egypt during exercise Bright Star. Picture: Stuart de Castro Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthRoyal NavyMalta

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.