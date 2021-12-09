Invincible! Pictures which capture the might of the Royal Navy | Nostalgia

The photo came to us from former Petty Officer Douglas Barlow, of Emsworth, who told us the Queen was embarked in SS Gothic, which she joined in the Med, before the royal yacht Britannia was completed.Sheffield was acting as escort and both ships had gone through the Panama canal together and were well into the Pacific when the Queen and Prince Philip were transferred to Sheffield for this photo.Notice the six sailors high on the signal halyard yardarm. They must have been ex-Ganges or St Vincent boys.HMS Sheffield was adopted by the city of Sheffield about 1937/38 and many upper deck fittings were of stainless steel, hence the 'Shiny Sheff' nickname.