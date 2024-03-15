Jaw-dropping pictures of historic trams which were the hustle and bustle of Portsmouth streets

Whether it be horse-drawn or the electric trams, we know you’ll love taking a look through these really old images from around our area and seeing how much life has changed over the years.
The images in this gallery are from several external collections that we have on The News archive.
1. Trams of Portsmouth over the years
Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, 1935. At the Sussex Hotel. Photo: The News archive
2. Trams of Portsmouth over the years
1901: A horse-drawn tram at the Clarence Pier Terminal in Portsmouth. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive
3. Trams of Portsmouth over the years
1905 French sailors celebration. A century after Trafalgar and French sailors were in town celebrating the entente cordiale between Britain and France. Portsmouth 1905.Captioned ‘Decorated Car Portsmouth 1905,’ this real photographic postcard, shows a tram full of French sailors for l’entente cordiale in 1905 when the French fleet visited Portsmouth – 100 years after Trafalgar. Photo: The News archive
4. Trams of Portsmouth over the years
circa 1899: A horse drawn tram at Portsmouth prior to electrification in 1901. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive
