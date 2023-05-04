King Charles III is no stranger to Portsmouth having visited the city and surrounding area on multiple occasions, both as part of his royal duties and for his Royal Naval service.

The former Prince of Wales has visited the city on a number of occasions and, despite the fact he was largely attached to Plymouth-based ships while he was on active duty, he has visited the Naval Base multiple times including to board the Royal Yacht Britannia and for the commissioning ceremony of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales in 2019.

His passion and interest in the sunken Mary Rose saw the then, prince dive down to the wreckage in the Solent, as well as pay multiple visits to the ongoing restoration work. He also officially opened the Mary Rose Museum in the historic dockyard in 1984 and visited again in 2014.

Other notable visits include when the young prince was given the freedom of Portsmouth in 1979 and he did a walkabout the city centre ahead of the ceremony, a visit to the Royal Naval Hospital Haslar in 1982, the International Fleet Review in 2005, and the D-Day commemorations in 2019.

Ahead of the King’s coronation we take a look back through the archives at just some of the visits of the new King to our city:

