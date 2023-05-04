News you can trust since 1877
King Charles III: In pictures - Visits of the former prince to Portsmouth and the surrounding area

King Charles III is no stranger to Portsmouth having visited the city and surrounding area on multiple occasions, both as part of his royal duties and for his Royal Naval service.

By Kelly Brown
Published 5th May 2023, 00:05 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 00:15 BST

The former Prince of Wales has visited the city on a number of occasions and, despite the fact he was largely attached to Plymouth-based ships while he was on active duty, he has visited the Naval Base multiple times including to board the Royal Yacht Britannia and for the commissioning ceremony of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales in 2019.

His passion and interest in the sunken Mary Rose saw the then, prince dive down to the wreckage in the Solent, as well as pay multiple visits to the ongoing restoration work. He also officially opened the Mary Rose Museum in the historic dockyard in 1984 and visited again in 2014.

Other notable visits include when the young prince was given the freedom of Portsmouth in 1979 and he did a walkabout the city centre ahead of the ceremony, a visit to the Royal Naval Hospital Haslar in 1982, the International Fleet Review in 2005, and the D-Day commemorations in 2019.

Ahead of the King’s coronation we take a look back through the archives at just some of the visits of the new King to our city:

Prince Charles accepts a bouquet of flowers in 1979 before the Freedom of the City ceremony

2. 1979

Prince Charles accepts a bouquet of flowers in 1979 before the Freedom of the City ceremony Photo: -

Prince Charles on a visit to the city in 1996

3. 1996

Prince Charles on a visit to the city in 1996 Photo: -

The Queen, Queen Mother, Prince Charles and Princess Anne arrive at Britannia ready for her maiden voyage to the med, April 14 1954

4. 1954

The Queen, Queen Mother, Prince Charles and Princess Anne arrive at Britannia ready for her maiden voyage to the med, April 14 1954 Photo: CHRIS OWEN

