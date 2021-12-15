More evocative old pictures of Lee-on-the-Solent | Nostalgia

Lee-on-the-Solent Tower, 1956, in a painting by Stubbington painter Neil Marshall.

We conclude our two-day look back at Lee-on-the-Solent with two pictures here showing the old branch line which ran to the town from Gosport.

It closed to passengers on the final day of 1930 and the last freight train ran on September 30, 1935.

And finally… long before the opposition’s Spinnaker Tower grew to dominate the Solent skyline, Lee had its own.

December 31, 1930, the last day of public service at Lee-on-the-Solent station.

The Lee Tower, on the pier, came down in the late 60s/early ’70s. Shame…

LSWR locomotive No. 21 ‘Scott’ is seen on the Lee-on-the- Solent branch line which closed in1935. Undated. Picture: Barry Cox postcard collection.