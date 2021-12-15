More evocative old pictures of Lee-on-the-Solent | Nostalgia
It was the town beside the Solent which had it all – a tower, train service and... fire tender.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 6:42 pm
We conclude our two-day look back at Lee-on-the-Solent with two pictures here showing the old branch line which ran to the town from Gosport.
It closed to passengers on the final day of 1930 and the last freight train ran on September 30, 1935.
And finally… long before the opposition’s Spinnaker Tower grew to dominate the Solent skyline, Lee had its own.
The Lee Tower, on the pier, came down in the late 60s/early ’70s. Shame…
A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.
Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.