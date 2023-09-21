Music retro: Photographer Paul Windsor looks at local legend Steve Duffield's career

Portsmouth band Magic Roundabout at the 100 Club, supporting The Prisoners. Lead singer Robbey Allen and bassist Steve Duffield

They were a great band whose best song was Captain Pugwash and His Amazing Psychedelic Beachball.

We had a mutual love of Medway garage-rock band The Prisoners and I set about a plan to bring them to Portsmouth – my one and only foray into gig promoting.

I knew their agent and agreed to put on a show in exchange for Steve’s band to play in London. I rang Steve with some good news: “Are you sitting down?” I asked Steve. I went onto explain that not only were The Prisoners coming to Portsmouth but I had secured a gig for his band to support them at the famous 100 Club in London.

Mild Mannered Janitors (Clockwise from top-left: Pete Hutchinson, Steve Lympany and Steve Duffield)

Steve was so excited he couldn’t wait to tell his band mates and managed to crash his scooter on his way round to see them.

Steve’s next band were the Mild Mannered Janitors who released two singles and an album. They famously supported The Stone Roses’ now legendary gig at South Parade Pier in 1989. I always remember we were standing there in our punk leather jackets when they came on dressed in flares, long-sleeved baggy T-shirts and bucket hats, smoking recreational cigarettes. It was a pivotal moment in Portsmouth’s pop history.

Steve would go onto having an illustrious career in the music business and for a short while was in the seminal group The Beta Band, going on to tour widely with leader singer Steve Mason's solo project after the Betas split. He even supported The Stones Roses again – this time at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

