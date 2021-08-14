Nerves of steel were needed for this Royal Navy guard of honour in Portsmouth | Nostalgia

The royal train builds up steam as it eases away from South Railway Jetty, but just look how close the naval guard of honour is to the track.

By Debz Croker
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 6:40 pm
The royal train departing from the dockyard railway jetty in December 1910. This rail link was established from Portsmouth Harbour station in 1879.
The royal train departing from the dockyard railway jetty in December 1910. This rail link was established from Portsmouth Harbour station in 1879.

Of course, the sailors had no choice but to grin and bear it and, as this 1910 picture shows, it was all part and parcel of life in the navy in Portsmouth.

Today’s pictures have, if you hadn’t already guessed, the theme Railways of Portsmouth.

The level crossing in High Street, Cosham, with the Railway Hotel and the footbridge over the tracks. Picture: Paul Costen collection

June 28, 1940: Portsmouth evacuee children in a third class compartment at the low level of Portsmouth & Southsea station.
A train damaged during the bombing of the Harbour station in the Second World War.
Royal Navy