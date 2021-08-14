Nerves of steel were needed for this Royal Navy guard of honour in Portsmouth | Nostalgia
The royal train builds up steam as it eases away from South Railway Jetty, but just look how close the naval guard of honour is to the track.
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 6:40 pm
Of course, the sailors had no choice but to grin and bear it and, as this 1910 picture shows, it was all part and parcel of life in the navy in Portsmouth.
Today’s pictures have, if you hadn’t already guessed, the theme Railways of Portsmouth.
A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.