Nostalgic look back at the Portsmouth Mudlarks who dived in the mud for coppers | Retro

Crowds of spectators look down on Mudlarkers scrabbling for coins in the silt off The Hard at Portsea more than a century ago.

They were famed for scrabbling in the mud at low tide at The Hard in search of pennies thrown by spectators.

Mudlarks in 1938. Picture: The News PP1358.

Crowds gathered on The Hard, Portsea, watching mudlarks at work below. Undated. Picture: The News PP868.

A group of boys looking for coppers thrown down by holidaymakers, in the mud at low tide, Portsmouth, circa 1935. Picture: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.