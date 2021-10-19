Nostalgic look back at the Portsmouth Mudlarks who dived in the mud for coppers | Retro

The city’s Mudlarks became one of the top attractions in Portsmouth during the 19th and 20th centuries.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 4:28 pm
Crowds of spectators look down on Mudlarkers scrabbling for coins in the silt off The Hard at Portsea more than a century ago.
They were famed for scrabbling in the mud at low tide at The Hard in search of pennies thrown by spectators.

Crowds gathered on The Hard, Portsea, watching mudlarks at work below. Undated. Picture: The News PP868.
A group of boys looking for coppers thrown down by holidaymakers, in the mud at low tide, Portsmouth, circa 1935. Picture: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
Mudlarkers at the Hard Portsea.
