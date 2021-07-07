Portsmouth in pictures from the 1960s | Nostalgia

Albert Road, Southsea, 1965. Picture courtesy of Neil Marshall - author of Portsmouth Reflections.

If they look like a city from another century, well, that’s because…

Portsmouth was very much still dusting itself off after the Second World War and perhaps these black and white shots capture the greyness of those immediate post-war decades.

A trolleybus passing over tar-filled tramlines at Western Parade, Southsea, 1961. Picture: Barry Cox collection

The Ship & Castle outside the dockyard main gate circa 1960.

Wendy Stacey clearing snow in Fawcett Road, Southsea, during the winter of 1963.