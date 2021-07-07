Portsmouth in pictures from the 1960s | Nostalgia
Today a collection of lovely old shots of Portsmouth street scenes, all from the 1960s.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 5:54 pm
If they look like a city from another century, well, that’s because…
Portsmouth was very much still dusting itself off after the Second World War and perhaps these black and white shots capture the greyness of those immediate post-war decades.
