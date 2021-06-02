Portsmouth teacher training college remembered | Nostalgia

The thrill of a lifetime off Clarence Pier, Southsea, in the 1950s. In a speedbpat at 40mph. Picture: Robert James.

The first are two from a set of four postcards showing the interior of the hostel used by students at the teacher training college on the corner of Milton Road and Locksway Road.

The photographs date from the late 1940 to 1950s.

Robert says: ‘It’s always nice to see a glimpse of the inside of buildings as it gives real insight into how the people of that age lived or worked and their entertainment ie piano and tennis racket and flowers on the tables. The building has since been demolished and flats built in its place, I know which building I prefer!’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dining room at the hostel at Milton. Picture: Robert James.

Quite, Robert, quite. So many buildings are replaced by ones which are nowhere near the same class or style of the original and their demolition changes the face of the city

Have you noticed the pictures hanging on the walls. They were always hung from a long string attached to the picture rail by a broad hook.

Are there any retired teachers who remember the college from their training? I would very much like to hear from you.

SPEEDBOAT

The common room at Milton College Hostel. Picture: Robert James.

In the first picture we see a speedboat setting off into the Solent from the landing stage beside Clarence Pier, Southsea, in the 1950s at a speed of about 40mph. What a thrill!

Before the days of health and safety we see the group hurtling along and some are even standing.

CAR-COUNTER TUCKED IN A SENTRY BOX

Taken from Ron Brown’s superb book The Pubs of Portsmouth, here we are looking at the Bedford Hotel on the corner of Commercial Road and Edinburgh Road.

The man in the shelter is, believe it or not, a traffic analyst.

It was his job to record how many cars passed him and at what time... and this was in the 1930s.

Imagine what fun he would have today…

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.