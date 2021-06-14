Portsmouth women introducing Russian sailors to good old knees-up | Nostalgia

Workers at the Metal Box factory at Copnor introducing Russian sailors from the Soviet warship Obraztsovy to an English knees-up, 1976. Picture: The News PP5040
The area surrounding Burrfields Road brickworks, Copnor, Portsmouth. Picture: Paul Costen collection/costen.co.uk
An Air Raid Precaution warden brings traffic to a halt in Copnor Road, Copnor, Portsmouth, in February 1940. A street party in Carnarvon Road, Copnor. The original caption gives no year so we're not sure if was a VE Day or coronation gathering. Picture: Tony Davis. The coronation street party at Wallington Road, Copnor, Portsmouth, in 1953. Picture: Courtesy of Robin Gorman.