The most recent ‘at risk’ register lists 25 local buildings from across the Portsmouth area including brickworks, military buildings and boatyard buildings and outlines the action needed to preserve these historical gems. The public body said the programme shines a light on historic sites most in need and has brought local people together in caring for and enjoying their heritage.

Work has been ongoing to preserve and preserve some of the buildings on the list including First Purbrook where a programme of refurbishment work is underway, at Gilkicker Fort in Gosport which is in the process of being transformed into new homes and at No 2 Battery in Gosport where The Diving Museum has drawn up plans for improvements.

Historic England said around 6,800 historic sites have been rescued over the past 25 years – equivalent to around three-quarters of the entries on the original register from 1998 and that being on the ‘at risk’ register can help to attract much-needed funding or assistance to take action.

Chief executive Duncan Wilson added: “Protecting our heritage is so important. The Heritage at Risk programme shines a light on our historic sites most in need and can help to attract funding and help. After a quarter of a century of the Heritage at Risk Register, we are celebrating how many places have been saved and continue to find new ways to involve local people in caring for and enjoying their heritage.”

His sentiments were shared by Liz Fuller, buildings at risk officer at SAVE Britain's Heritage. She said: “It is vitally important to monitor and find new uses for historic buildings which are being neglected as they can deteriorate in condition very quickly. The worse the condition of the building, the more expensive it will be to bring them back into use. Our historic buildings are a national resource and bring character and interest to our streets.”

The full ‘at risk’ register can be found on Historic England’s website. Of all the buildings and sites on the register, 789 were assessed to be in a very bad condition, while the most – 1,707 were in a poor condition. Of these, no solution was agreed for 549 in a ‘immediate risk of further rapid deterioration or loss of fabric’. There was also no solution agreed for 1,019 sites suffering from ‘slow decay’.

The ones in our area are:

Horse Sand Fort, Solent Horse Sand Fort is a circular 19th century Royal Commission sea fort lying in the Solent 3.6km south east of Southsea Castle which was one of a chain of four sea forts in the Solent recommended by the Royal Commission on the Defence of the United Kingdom in 1860 and designed to protect Portsmouth dockyard from seaborne attack. The Fort also was armed during both World Wars. The Fort provides a visual reminder of the strategic importance of the Solent in the late 19th to earlier 20th century. The Fort currently has no sustainable use aside from occasional visitor tours, Historic England has said, and it was sold at auction in 2021.

Church of St Luke, Greetham Street, Portsmouth The Neo-Norman church by Thomas Hellyer of Ryde is dated 1858-61and is built of flint and stone with a Welsh slate roof. It is at risk due to extensive damp problems caused by water ingress resulting mainly from faulty and undersized rainwater goods. Cementitious repointing worsens the damp problems. Plans are in the pipeline to 'transform' the St Luke's church car park into a garden and café as part of an overall project to improve the building and surrounding area which it is hoped will also address the outstanding repair issues.