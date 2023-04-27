4 . Church of St Cuthbert, Hayling Avenue, Portsmouth

Built in 1914-15 by E Stanley Hall, the original east end apse was destroyed by bombing, and the present east end wall is a post-war reconstruction. This has been remodelled in the last 10 years to provide community facilities and the present church sits in the western two bays of the former nave of the church only. The roofs over the worship space and the bell tower are in poor condition. A National Lottery Heritage Fund Grants for Places of Worship scheme grant was used to develop the project, but funding for repairs has yet to be found. Photo: Google Maps