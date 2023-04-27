From churches to forts, a number of historical buildings in and around Portsmouth are deemed to be ‘at risk’ by Historic England if action is not taken to preserve them.
The most recent ‘at risk’ register lists 25 local buildings from across the Portsmouth area including brickworks, military buildings and boatyard buildings and outlines the action needed to preserve these historical gems.
The ones in our area are:
1. Buildings 'at risk' across the Portsmouth area
2. Church of St Luke, Greetham Street, Portsmouth
The Neo-Norman church by Thomas Hellyer of Ryde is dated 1858-61and is built of flint and stone with a Welsh slate roof. It is at risk due to extensive damp problems caused by water ingress resulting mainly from faulty and undersized rainwater goods. Cementitious repointing worsens the damp problems. Plans are in the pipeline to ‘transform’ the St Luke’s church car park into a garden and café as part of an overall project to improve the building and surrounding area which it is hoped will also address the outstanding repair issues. Photo: Google Maps
3. Iron and Brass Foundry, Victoria Road, HM Naval Base, Portsmouth
The iron foundry and smithery was built 1857-1861, by Col GT Greene RE and Andrew Murray, Chief Engineer; extended 1878, with later alterations and the main part of the building was converted to office use in 2003. The east wing (Building 1/136) remains unused and at risk, Historic England says. There were concerns over drainage and regular flooding of the building but this has been resolved. Photo: Contributed
4. Church of St Cuthbert, Hayling Avenue, Portsmouth
Built in 1914-15 by E Stanley Hall, the original east end apse was destroyed by bombing, and the present east end wall is a post-war reconstruction. This has been remodelled in the last 10 years to provide community facilities and the present church sits in the western two bays of the former nave of the church only. The roofs over the worship space and the bell tower are in poor condition. A National Lottery Heritage Fund Grants for Places of Worship scheme grant was used to develop the project, but funding for repairs has yet to be found. Photo: Google Maps