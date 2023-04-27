News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
12 minutes ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
21 minutes ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
2 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
2 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
3 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Portsmouth's historical buildings which are 'at risk' if not preserved, according to Historic England

From churches to forts, a number of historical buildings in and around Portsmouth are deemed to be ‘at risk’ by Historic England if action is not taken to preserve them.

By Kelly Brown
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

The most recent ‘at risk’ register lists 25 local buildings from across the Portsmouth area including brickworks, military buildings and boatyard buildings and outlines the action needed to preserve these historical gems.

The full ‘at risk’ register can be found on Historic England’s website.

The ones in our area are:

A number of buildings across the area are on Historic England's 'at risk' register

1. Buildings 'at risk' across the Portsmouth area

A number of buildings across the area are on Historic England's 'at risk' register Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
The Neo-Norman church by Thomas Hellyer of Ryde is dated 1858-61and is built of flint and stone with a Welsh slate roof. It is at risk due to extensive damp problems caused by water ingress resulting mainly from faulty and undersized rainwater goods. Cementitious repointing worsens the damp problems. Plans are in the pipeline to ‘transform’ the St Luke’s church car park into a garden and café as part of an overall project to improve the building and surrounding area which it is hoped will also address the outstanding repair issues.

2. Church of St Luke, Greetham Street, Portsmouth

The Neo-Norman church by Thomas Hellyer of Ryde is dated 1858-61and is built of flint and stone with a Welsh slate roof. It is at risk due to extensive damp problems caused by water ingress resulting mainly from faulty and undersized rainwater goods. Cementitious repointing worsens the damp problems. Plans are in the pipeline to ‘transform’ the St Luke’s church car park into a garden and café as part of an overall project to improve the building and surrounding area which it is hoped will also address the outstanding repair issues. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The iron foundry and smithery was built 1857-1861, by Col GT Greene RE and Andrew Murray, Chief Engineer; extended 1878, with later alterations and the main part of the building was converted to office use in 2003. The east wing (Building 1/136) remains unused and at risk, Historic England says. There were concerns over drainage and regular flooding of the building but this has been resolved.

3. Iron and Brass Foundry, Victoria Road, HM Naval Base, Portsmouth

The iron foundry and smithery was built 1857-1861, by Col GT Greene RE and Andrew Murray, Chief Engineer; extended 1878, with later alterations and the main part of the building was converted to office use in 2003. The east wing (Building 1/136) remains unused and at risk, Historic England says. There were concerns over drainage and regular flooding of the building but this has been resolved. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Built in 1914-15 by E Stanley Hall, the original east end apse was destroyed by bombing, and the present east end wall is a post-war reconstruction. This has been remodelled in the last 10 years to provide community facilities and the present church sits in the western two bays of the former nave of the church only. The roofs over the worship space and the bell tower are in poor condition. A National Lottery Heritage Fund Grants for Places of Worship scheme grant was used to develop the project, but funding for repairs has yet to be found.

4. Church of St Cuthbert, Hayling Avenue, Portsmouth

Built in 1914-15 by E Stanley Hall, the original east end apse was destroyed by bombing, and the present east end wall is a post-war reconstruction. This has been remodelled in the last 10 years to provide community facilities and the present church sits in the western two bays of the former nave of the church only. The roofs over the worship space and the bell tower are in poor condition. A National Lottery Heritage Fund Grants for Places of Worship scheme grant was used to develop the project, but funding for repairs has yet to be found. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:PortsmouthHistoric England