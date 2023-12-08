Princess Diana: 14 memorable pictures of Diana visiting Portsmouth

Perhaps you were in one of these crowds when Diana visited the city in one of these years?

We were lucky enough to have Princess Diana visit several times.

After receiving the Honorary Freedom of the City on October 16, 1992, she went to Buckland.

She also performed a solo tour in 1992 opening the new Fratton Sports Hall and spent quite some time at Portsmouth Sea Life Centre, so many of you will have seen her there.

She was at Eastney Community Centre in October 1990 and in August 1991 she was here again and crowds were gathered at Portsmouth Cathedral and in the High Street in Old Portsmouth for the best views of her.

1 . Princess Diana visiting Portsmouth The Princess of Wales looks up at residents at Buckingham Green, Buckland, Portsmouth as their roar welcomes her, as she tours parts of Portsmouth after receiving the Honorary Freedom of the City on 16th October 1992 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

2 . Princess Diana visiting Portsmouth Princess Diana arrived in Portsmouth for a solo visit in April 1986. She visited the Portsmouth Sea Life Centre and the new Fratton Sports Hall. Photo: The News Portsmouth Photo Sales

3 . Princess Diana visiting Portsmouth 1992 Princess Diana stops to talk to people in Guildhall Square Portsmouth. Picture: Ian Hargreaves 3794-8 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales