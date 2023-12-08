News you can trust since 1877
Princess Diana: 14 memorable pictures of Diana visiting Portsmouth

Perhaps you were in one of these crowds when Diana visited the city in one of these years?
By Steve Deeks
Published 21st May 2021, 15:17 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 09:06 GMT

We were lucky enough to have Princess Diana visit several times.

After receiving the Honorary Freedom of the City on October 16, 1992, she went to Buckland.

She also performed a solo tour in 1992 opening the new Fratton Sports Hall and spent quite some time at Portsmouth Sea Life Centre, so many of you will have seen her there.

She was at Eastney Community Centre in October 1990 and in August 1991 she was here again and crowds were gathered at Portsmouth Cathedral and in the High Street in Old Portsmouth for the best views of her.

The Princess of Wales looks up at residents at Buckingham Green, Buckland, Portsmouth as their roar welcomes her, as she tours parts of Portsmouth after receiving the Honorary Freedom of the City on 16th October 1992

1. Princess Diana visiting Portsmouth

The Princess of Wales looks up at residents at Buckingham Green, Buckland, Portsmouth as their roar welcomes her, as she tours parts of Portsmouth after receiving the Honorary Freedom of the City on 16th October 1992 Photo: The News archive

Princess Diana arrived in Portsmouth for a solo visit in April 1986. She visited the Portsmouth Sea Life Centre and the new Fratton Sports Hall.

2. Princess Diana visiting Portsmouth

Princess Diana arrived in Portsmouth for a solo visit in April 1986. She visited the Portsmouth Sea Life Centre and the new Fratton Sports Hall. Photo: The News Portsmouth

1992 Princess Diana stops to talk to people in Guildhall Square Portsmouth. Picture: Ian Hargreaves 3794-8

3. Princess Diana visiting Portsmouth

1992 Princess Diana stops to talk to people in Guildhall Square Portsmouth. Picture: Ian Hargreaves 3794-8 Photo: The News archive

Diana during her solo visit to open the Fratton Community Association Community Centre Sports Hall in April 1986. The News PP177

4. Princess Diana visiting Portsmouth

Diana during her solo visit to open the Fratton Community Association Community Centre Sports Hall in April 1986. The News PP177 Photo: The News archive

