Remember the wonder of Woolies in Cascades? See our pictures from 1990 Portsmouth | Nostalgia
We go back 32 years to 1990 today for a series of fascinating pictures from The News archive showing the ever-changing face of Portsmouth.
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 6:25 pm
Just look at Cascades, isn’t it sparkling? Looks almost new doesn’t it?
That’s because it was.
The under-cover shopping complex which joined Commercial Road to The Tricorn had opened on September 26, 1989, about six months before our picture was taken.
A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.
Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.