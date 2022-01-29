Remember the wonder of Woolies in Cascades? See our pictures from 1990 Portsmouth | Nostalgia

We go back 32 years to 1990 today for a series of fascinating pictures from The News archive showing the ever-changing face of Portsmouth.

By Deborah Croker
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 6:25 pm

Just look at Cascades, isn’t it sparkling? Looks almost new doesn’t it?

That’s because it was.

The under-cover shopping complex which joined Commercial Road to The Tricorn had opened on September 26, 1989, about six months before our picture was taken.

The old shops inside the Cascades shopping centre off Commercial Road, Portsmouth, 1990. Picture: The News PP5571

Amazing sights as Royal Navy ships return from the Falklands war

The Tricorn, 1990. Picture: The News PP5238
Views across Port Solent marina, 1990.
A revamped No Man's Land Fort, Spithead, June 1990. Picture: The News PP1543
The Whitbread brewery in Queen Street, Portsea, in February 1990, before demolition. Picture: The News PP1430
