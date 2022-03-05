Is this you having a good time at Tiger Tiger nightclub in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth?
Can you remember nights at these lost Portsmouth clubs in the 00s?

PORTSMOUTH has a vibrant nightlife that has changed a lot over the years.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 6:07 pm

Many old favourites have closed down or changed names and ownership.

Which of the eight clubs featured in this gallery do you miss the most?

See if you can spot yourself in our gallery!

1. Bar Bluu

Is this you having a good time at Bar Bluu nightclub in Clarendon Road, Southsea?

Photo: Michael Scaddan

2. Bar Bluu

Is this you having a good time at Bar Bluu nightclub in Clarendon Road, Southsea?

Photo: Michael Scaddan

3. 083284_0008_FACE_BAR_BLUU.JPG

Is this you having a good time at Bar Bluu nightclub, Clarendon Road, Southsea?

Photo: Michael Scaddan

4. Bar Bluu

Is this you having a good time at Bar Bluu nightclub, Clarendon Road, Southsea?

Photo: Michael Scaddan

